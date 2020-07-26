Fatal crash on Highway 22, roadway closed

Highway 22 is closed in both directions five miles east of Gates due to a fatal crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The agency released a statement about the multi-vehicle wreck at 4 p.m.
The closure could be lengthy for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction, and there is no easy detour.
Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternate route or expect long delays, according to ODOT.
