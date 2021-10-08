Dallas man sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for robbery

A Dallas man has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for a robbery that occurred in Linn County.

Houston Toney, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in Linn County Circuit Court on Oct. 1 and was sentenced the same day. An additional charge, second-degree use of electrical stun gun/tear gas/mace, was dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.

Along with the prison time, Linn County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wynhausen fined Toney $200.

According to court documents, the robbery occurred July 9, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Prosecutor Lindy Rae Brownback and defense attorney Arnold Poole did not respond to requests for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0