Corvallis woman guilty of homicide for DUII crash that killed daughter

A Corvallis woman pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide on Thursday morning in Polk County Circuit Court for a 2019 car crash that killed her teenage daughter.
Kayla Margie Carter also pleaded guilty for third-degree assault and no contest to driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Carter, with her 13-year-old daughter in the passenger seat of her 2017 Toyota Camry, reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Airlie Road and Highway 99W the morning of March 16, 2019. Her vehicle collided with a 2006 Subaru Legacy heading north on the highway.
Carter’s daughter Brianna Elizabeth Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Carter was arraigned the following week in Polk County. The third-degree assault charge was for injuring Jessica Cornett of Bend, the driver of the Subaru.
According to court documents, Carter's blood alcohol content was found to be around .059% by Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center staff in Corvallis. Documents indicate that she tested positive for THC by the Oregon State Police, but Carter told a deputy she hadn't smoked marijuana the morning of the accident or the previous day.
Carter was set for a jury trial that would have begun Monday, but that was cancelled and she was scheduled for Thursday's plea change hearing instead.
The 32-year-old appeared via teleconference at the hearing, with Judge Norm Hill presiding.
“Ms. Carter’s pleas today are a compromise,” wrote her attorney Mike Flinn in an email to the Gazette-Times. “She had viable defenses to each of the crimes alleged, and we believe the District Attorney’s office would have had a difficult time convincing a jury that there was proof beyond a reasonable doubt that these crimes occurred. However, there are always risks in going to trial.”
As part of the deal, charges of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal mischief were dismissed. A conviction on the manslaughter charge would have meant a mandatory minimum of six years and three months in prison for Carter, with her serving every day of that sentence.
“If convicted of manslaughter the effect on Ms. Carter and her family would have been disastrous,” Flinn said. “Therefore, this agreement was acceptable to Ms. Carter to resolve the matter."
Carter’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held in person at the Polk County Courthouse in Dallas on Dec. 1 at 1:15 p.m.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
