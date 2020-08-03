Corvallis man accused of Albany sex crimes

A Corvallis man was accused in Linn County Circuit Court of sex crimes that reportedly occurred nearly a decade ago.
Glenn John Hallas, 55, was charged during a hearing on Monday with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sex abuse and another sex crime.
The crimes allegedly occurred between October 2010 and October 2012. The victim was a girl who was under the age of 12 at the time and she knew Hallas.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
