Cool off with caution: Rivers still swifter, colder than normal

Lynn Roylance and her daughters floated on inner tubes nearly the whole length of Corvallis on the Willamette River on Monday afternoon, from Willamette Park to Michael’s Landing. They made sure to wear life jackets.

“The river’s a bit unpredictable, so it’s good to be safe,” Roylance said.

Authorities are hoping other residents use such caution.

The National Weather Service has predicted high temperatures of 90 degrees on Tuesday, 93 degrees on Wednesday and 90 degrees on Thursday for Albany, Corvallis and surrounding areas. Public safety agencies are concerned that residents will flock to rivers and lakes. “Everybody’s looking to cool off,” said Capt. Michelle Duncan of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

And far more people than normal are heading to the outdoors due to COVID-19 limiting other recreational activities, officials said.

Despite the run of warm weather, waterways are still running cool and swift thanks to a late-arriving winter, said Tammy Robbins, spokeswoman for the Jefferson Fire District. “The (Santiam) River is a little more dangerous,” she added.

On Sunday afternoon, an Albany man fell off his inner tube and drowned in the Santiam River near the rest areas on Interstate 5. The man, whose name hadn’t been released as of 5 p.m. Monday, wasn’t wearing a life jacket, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Jefferson Fire Department, Albany Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Benton County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the drowning.