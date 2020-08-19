 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Benton County identifies burglary suspects, still looking for another
0 comments

Benton County identifies burglary suspects, still looking for another

  • 0
independence2.jpg

Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for this man in connection with an Albany burglary.

 Benton County Sheriff's Office

Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified four out of five suspects involved with two July burglaries.

The burglaries happened one day apart at the same location, off Independence Highway in Albany. BCSO provided photos to the public on Monday showing five suspects using two cars — a gold, older-model Toyota Corolla and a dark-colored Honda Pilot.

The two suspects driving the Corolla and two of the three suspects driving the Pilot have since been identified. The one outstanding suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black and white Nike sneakers, and a dark mask.

BCSO asks anyone with information about this case to call or email Deputy Williams at 541-766-6858 or bentoncosheriff@co.benton.or.us. Anonymous tippers may call 541-766-8477 to leave a message.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News