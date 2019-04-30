An Albany man accused of attempted murder has been charged in a separate case with an assault involving a weapon.
Christopher Ardien Anderson, 27, was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree assault on Tuesday afternoon.
Judge David Deslman set his bail in the new case at $50,000, the minimum required by statute for such a serious offense.
According to the charging document, the crime allegedly occurred on Jan. 27, and a male was the victim of the crime. The “deadly or dangerous” weapon was not specified on the charging document.
The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency, according to Oregon's online court database.
A probable cause affidavit wasn't immediately available after Tuesday's court hearing.
The next hearing in Anderson’s cases was scheduled for May 6.
Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.
Earlier in April, Anderson was accused of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary for an incident that occurred on Feb. 2 in the 1000 block of 18th Avenue Southeast in Albany.
An Albany man was shot in the neck during the home invasion robbery.
Delsman set Anderson’s bail at $250,000 in that matter.
In mid-February, co-defendant Duane Strader, 54, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
Authorities have identified a third suspect in the case.
