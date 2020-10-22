 Skip to main content
APD: Avoid Highway 20 at Springhill Drive
APD: Avoid Highway 20 at Springhill Drive

A loaded log truck rolled over east of the intersection of Highway 20 and Springhill drive Thursday morning shortly before 8 a.m. snarling the rush hour traffic heading eastbound into Albany.

Traffic was cut down to one lane while workers from AA towing used a tow truck’s arm to lift  the remaining logs off the truck’s bunks  placing them to the side of the road for a later pickup.

Highway 20 was briefly closed in the eastbound direction while the tow company used two trucks to upright the Kenworth log truck.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area of Highway 20 and Springhill Drive in North Albany due to a log truck rollover, according to the Albany Police Department.

