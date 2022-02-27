Albany police seeking woman connected to homicide, victim's vehicle

The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman connected to a homicide discovered Friday night, and also is seeking tips regarding the whereabouts of the victim’s Buick sedan.

Detectives are looking for Elizabeth Nicole Tyler Jiminez, also known as Liz Jiminez, 42.

She is the roommate of Elvin “Al” Pierce, 75, who was found deceased in his house in the 500 block of 26th Avenue Southeast. Ongoing investigation revealed that Pierce died from homicidal violence, according to an APD news release.

Police also are on the lookout for Pierce’s tan/beige 2004 Buick Park Avenue 4-door sedan, which was missing from the residence. The license plates for the car are 081 FAX, the news release states.

Those who come across Jiminez or the vehicle should not approach either and should call 911.

Those with information about the case, including recent contacts with Jiminez or Pierce, should call the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680 or APD Investigations Lt. Buck Pearce at 541-917-3209.

Pearce said in a brief interview on Sunday afternoon that Jiminez is not the sole focus of APD's investigation.

Al Pierce is the former owner of Ma's Dairy Farm Tavern, a bar off of Highway 99E in Albany, he said.

"A lot of people know him. We’re not ruling out that this could have been a stranger, burglary type of thing, or that anyone else is involved," Pearce added.

"We’re not narrowed down to just Elizabeth by any means," he said.

Pierce's body was discovered shortly after a 9:10 p.m. 911 call on Friday night in which a male was reported not conscious and not breathing. APD and Albany Fire Department responded to the scene and located Pierce deceased.

Jiminez is known to APD, according to the news release, but she was not present when police arrived at Pierce’s residence. She is known to frequent local soup kitchens.

Investigators think Jiminez is currently unemployed, but believe she has job skills as a seamstress and masseuse, the news release states.

The public is not in imminent danger regarding this case, Pearce said on Sunday.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

