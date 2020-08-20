Albany man charged with hate crime for alleged golf club assault

An Albany resident reportedly called a Native American man an “Indian punk” and hit him in the back of the head with a golf club, and the incident is being charged as a hate crime.

Jamison Jakeley Moss, 46, who is homeless, was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree bias crime (based on a person's national origin) on Thursday in Linn County Circuit Court.

The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 6 in Simpson Park in Albany, according to court documents.

Judge Thomas McHill set Moss’ bail at $100,000 as requested by prosecutor Lindy Kalodimos.

“The public safety aspect weighs a little bit higher in the case, particularly given the fact he is on release,” McHill said, in explaining his decision.

Kalodimos had noted that Moss was on a conditional release from the Linn County Jail on another criminal case at the time the new offenses were reportedly committed.

She added that Moss has a “significant” criminal history.

Defense attorney Joseph Elwood, who handled the afternoon teleconference session of in-custody arraignments, requested that Moss' bail be set at $50,000, the minimum for such serious charges.

Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.

The next hearing in the matter was scheduled for Sept. 13, and Kent Hickam was appointed Moss’ defense attorney.

Hickam, contacted late Thursday afternoon, declined comment as he had just been assigned the case.