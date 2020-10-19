Albany man arrested on three separate Corvallis incidents

An Albany man was arrested on multiple felony counts following three separate incidents last week in Corvallis.
Ronald Walter Beverly, 22, was initially arrested last Wednesday night in the 600 block of Southwest Second Street.
Witnesses say Beverly was near the skate park yelling at people and acting aggressively. He approached another man, yelled derogatory names and racial slurs at him and brandished an approximately three-foot-long portion of a garden rake.
Police say Beverly became more confrontational when officers arrived and he resisted arrest. He was ultimately taken into custody and taken to Benton County jail, where he was cited and released due to the jail’s COVID-19 protocols.
Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the BMX track, not far from the skate park. A victim and a witness said a man entered the victim’s tent, accused him of being a rapist and then hit him on the head with a wooden bar stool before repeatedly punching him in the face as the victim yelled for help.
Police believed from the description of the suspect, who had left the scene, that it was Beverly. Officers showed a picture of Beverly to the victim, who confirmed it was Beverly who attacked him. Police were unable to find Beverly in the area.
About six hours after the attack, a burglary in progress was reported in the 200 block of Southwest Twin Oaks Circle, also in the vicinity of the other two incidents.
The caller said he found a man sleeping in his living room. When confronted, the man grabbed a backpack and wallet belonging to the residents and tried to leave. When the caller tried to take his backpack back, the suspect punched him in the face and left with the backpack and wallet.
Police formed a perimeter around the area and found Beverly, who had the stolen backpack, in the parking lot of the Pioneer Park softball field. Beverly was taken to Benton County jail, where he remained Monday afternoon.
Beverly was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court last week in two cases related to the incidents.
The first case involves two class A felony counts of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony count of second-degree assault and a class C felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. The second case includes two class A felony counts of first-degree burglary, a class C felony count of third-degree robbery, two class A misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and a class B misdemeanor count of attempting to commit a class A misdemeanor.
A call to Mike Flinn, Beverly's court-appointed attorney, for comment on the cases was not returned.
On Sept. 21, Beverly was sentenced in Linn County Circuit Court to 10 days in jail after a conviction related to the burglary of an Albany business in August.
