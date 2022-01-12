Albany man arrested for alleged sex crimes

An Albany man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple sex crimes committed against a minor.
Jimmie Kasinger, 61, was arrested by the Albany Police Department and booked into Linn County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 11. He was set to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Jan. 12 on one count of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Linn County between June 21, 2012, and June 19, 2014 and involved a single victim younger than 12 years old.