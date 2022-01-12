 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Albany man arrested for alleged sex crimes

  • Updated
  • 0
STOCK PIX police log lights 03

An Albany man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple sex crimes committed against a minor.

Jimmie Kasinger, 61, was arrested by the Albany Police Department and booked into Linn County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 11. He was set to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Jan. 12 on one count of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Linn County between June 21, 2012, and June 19, 2014 and involved a single victim younger than 12 years old.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News