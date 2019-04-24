An Albany area man was convicted of second-degree online sexual corruption of a child and attempted compelling prostitution on Wednesday morning in Linn County Circuit Court.
Darren Lee McCormick, 30, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of supervised probation. He also must register as a sex offender.
Per terms of the negotiated settlement, three other charges were dismissed.
In October, McCormick started online communications with a teenage minor he knew, and directed the conversation to sexual topics, said prosecutor Julia Baker.
McCormick offered to pay the girl $400 for nude photos and asked her to meet him at Bryant Park, where she could earn money for a sexual act, Baker added.
The victim showed the text messages to an older family member, and that led to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, McCormick told a deputy that he never intended to meet the girl at the Albany park.
“He is embarrassed by this and I would venture to say ashamed at what he has done,” defense attorney Tyler Reid said.
“His cooperation with law enforcement evidences that sorrow and shame. The fact that he didn’t follow through is really important,” he added.
McCormick, who has no prior criminal history, declined comment to the court.
Under the terms of his probation, any and all electronic devices accessible by McCormick are subject to search on reasonable suspicion by his probation officer. He also cannot have contact with minor females.
McCormick will be allowed to report to the Linn County Jail on Thursday morning due to an important medical appointment.
“If you don’t show up tomorrow, we’re going to have a different discussion,” Judge Thomas McHill said.
