Crash lawsuit accuses Lebanon officer of negligence

A Lebanon man filed an $850,000 lawsuit alleging a crash he was injured by was caused in part by a negligent police officer who did not arrest an intoxicated driver.

The complaint, filed by Trevor Blanger in Linn County Circuit Court in January, names the city of Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department and Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company. Blanger was hit head-on by Gary Caviness in December 2018 on Highway 20 between Albany and Lebanon, according to court documents.

Caviness, who was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants (cannabis) and fourth-degree assault after the crash, passed away in 2019. A lawsuit was initially filed in November 2020 in Multnomah County and named Caviness and his estate as defendants as well as Charter Oak. It was dismissed and filed again in January 2021 in Linn County against Lebanon, Lebanon PD and Charter Oak.

The first hearing in the matter was held in Linn County Circuit Court on Sept. 27.

Blanger claims prior to the crash, Lebanon Police Department received a witness report that Caviness was driving dangerously in the early morning on Highway 228 and Highway 20 into Lebanon. The witness alleged Caviness varied speeds from 40 to 60 mph, swerved into a ditch three or four times, and veered into oncoming lanes twice, nearly causing head-on crashes both times.