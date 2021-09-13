COVID update: Oregon passes 300,000 cases

Oregon has surpassed 300,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Monday.

The agency also reported 4,700 new confirmed or presumptive cases statewide on Monday, as well as 32 new deaths.

Linn County had 284 new COVID-19 cases, and Benton County had 44 new instances of the illness.

Oregon’s death toll from the virus is now 3,446.

Further details about the deaths reported on Monday were not available, so it was unknown whether any of the new fatalities were from Linn or Benton counties.

The number of COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 1,075, which is 11 fewer than Friday’s report. There are 274 patients in intensive care unit beds, nine fewer than the previous report.

There were 4,699 new doses of COVID vaccinations added to the state’s immunization registry. The seven-day running average of new vaccinations is now 7,325. To date, Oregon has fully immunized more than 2.4 million people against the coronavirus.

Nationwide, there have been more than 160,000 new or presumptive cases tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday. The CDC also announced 1,860 new deaths on Monday, bringing the national death toll to 656,318.

The United States has administered at least one dose to more than 209 million individuals, with more than 178 million considered fully vaccinated. In terms of percentage, 63% of Americans ages 12 or older are considered fully vaccinated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0