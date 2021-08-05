COVID Update: End of July saw highest caseloads in six months

Oregon saw the highest weekly caseload of new and presumptive COVID-19 infections in six months at the end of July, according to data released by the Oregon Health Authority. Deaths have also increased, with more than twice the number of confirmed fatalities from the previous week.
Statewide, there were 82,701 tests for COVID-19 administered, with a test positivity rate of 8.2%, during the week of July 26 through Aug. 1. OHA recorded 5,946 new infections, which is the highest weekly caseload in six months. That also represents a 92% increase from the previous week. There were 256 Oregonians hospitalized this week, up from 146 the previous week. There were 25 Oregonians who died from the disease, 12 more than the previous week of data. This brings the tally of fatalities throughout the state to 2,885.
OHA officials have stated in recent weeks that “nine in 10 new infections, hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in individuals who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.” In the month of June, the most recent month for which there is data specifically detailing breakthrough cases, or infections among fully vaccinated people, about 8% of all new cases were breakthrough cases.
According to OHA, “The majority of breakthrough cases are mild or asymptomatic and do not require hospitalization or lead to death.” To date, more than 2.5 million people in Oregon have received a vaccine, with less than 200,000 being those who have received only one dose. That translates to a statewide vaccination rate of 69.3%. Benton County’s vaccination rate is 73.5% while Linn’s is 57.9%.
There is one outbreak currently listed at mid-valley senior living facilities. The Mennonite Home in Albany has 11 cases and no deaths linked to the site since June 24. The facility has had three other outbreaks tracked by OHA, one in the spring and two during the course of last year. One death has been linked to these outbreaks.
There are four outbreaks being tracked at local work sites. The Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon has had 28 cases linked to it since the investigation started in April. The most recent onset of cases is listed at July 24. ATI Specialty Alloys & Components in Albany has 12 cases linked to it since July 9, with the most recent onset listed as July 25. Selmet Inc., also in Albany, has 10 cases linked to the site since June 24, with the most recent listed as July 17.
The last local employer with COVID cases being tracked by OHA is at Pacific Case Technologies in Albany, with nine cases associated since July 14. The most recent onset of cases there is listed as July 26.
There are no outbreaks associated with local childcare facilities. However, four mid-valley schools have active caseloads.
In Albany, Meadow Ridge Elementary and Lafayette Elementary each have one case among staff since July 22. Timber Ridge School has one student case linked since July 17. There is one case among students at Scio High School since July 12.
Riverview School in Lebanon now appears in a table for resolved outbreaks, with two student cases tracked and the most recent onset of cases being on June 10.
OHA data are provisional and subject to change.
