COVID testing clinics connect mid-valley Latino community to resources

A pop-up clinic at South Albany High School on Saturday served the local Latino community with free COVID-19 testing and other human services resources.
The partnership between the Oregon Health Authority, Benton County Public Health and local advocacy group Casa Latinos Unidos resulted in 47 tests being administered. Another clinic is scheduled for Sunday at Linus Pauling Middle in Corvallis.
The South Albany High School parking lot was the staging ground for the drive-through testing clinic, which was aimed at providing bilingual services to Linn County residents. The tests were self-administered by people in their vehicles, though medical professionals from the Oregon Health Authority and Benton County Public Health were on hand to walk people through how to properly use the nasal swabs.
It wasn’t just COVID tests that were being handed out at the pop-up clinic. Various organizations were present, connecting families with resources to help them with everything from employment and utility bill payments to nutritional education.
“We saw a need in the Latinx community to get support for them in their language,” said Miriam Cummins, executive director of Casa Latinos Unidos, a nonprofit based in Corvallis that assists Latino families with various health and human services.
The organization has always partnered with local agencies to provide assistance to families in need, but a recent partnership with the Oregon Health Authority has provided Casa Latinos Unidos with extra funding to provide direct services to the Latino community in Linn and Benton counties.
“It’s very important to have these events in Spanish … so you’re able to get services and explanations in Spanish,” said Rosa, 49, who was driving individuals from three different households to the site to get tested and did not give her last name. “(With health care) it’s also important because sometimes insurance doesn’t cover something and you may not know your options.”
No insurance was required at the clinic to receive a test for COVID-19. In fact, people weren’t even asked for their identification, part of an effort to encourage Latino households to get tested without the fear of revealing their immigration or work status, which Cummins said is a significant barrier to health care and social services for Hispanic households.
The Albany pop-up clinic is just one of the outreach efforts by Casa Latinos Unidos geared toward local Spanish speakers, but it’s a good example of just how much the organization partners with other services. Surveys by the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the economic downturn resulting from the pandemic has disproportionately affected low-income households and minority groups. Virus cases among low-income households are also higher on average.
Greater Albany Public Schools was on site providing goodie bags for kids, as well as resources on how to get educational assistance. The Community Services Consortium was there pushing for more Latino families to utilize the RideLine service, which helps transport people to doctor’s appointments at no cost. The Oregon State University Extension Service was also on hand, providing dietary health resources and information about how to get state food assistance.
The clinic will move to Corvallis on Sunday, operating at Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinics are open to anyone. Preregistration is encouraged, though on-site workers can assist with registration upon arrival. An active email address is required to receive confidential test results.
