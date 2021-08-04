COVID layoff leads to new business

“On the East Coast, people call moonshine stumpwater. But my grandma and her family, they always called instant coffee stumpwater. So it was something that stuck in my head from a kid,” Jorgensen said. “We always thought it was funny.”

Her love for these items began in her grandmother’s kitchen. By necessity and habit, her grandmother lived frugally, slowly collecting the things she needed and using them for as long as possible. Years later, Jorgensen started seeing items from her childhood begin showing up in collector’s shops.

Jorgensen said she keeps prices reasonable in her shop because she wants customers to be able to connect with these same memories in their lives.

“I want people to be able to afford stuff that gives them a good memory and not for a super high price. I don’t want them to have to break the bank to get something their grandma had,” Jorgensen said.

She knows that her items are marked lower than other shops because vendors from Portland and San Francisco have made multiple stops at her location. Jorgensen said she doesn’t mind because she is pricing items for the Lebanon market. Similar shops in urban areas have to charge much more for these items because they pay much higher rent.