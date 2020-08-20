COVID claims life of Linn County man, 60

A 60-year-old Linn County resident has become one of the latest casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday.

The man, whose name and city of residence were not released, tested positive for the disease on July 19 and died on Wednesday, according to OHA. The agency said that he had underlying medical conditions and that “more information about location of death is being confirmed.”

He was one of four fatalities reported on Thursday by OHA. The others were an 86-year-old man in Washington County, an 82-year-old woman in Baker County and an 80-year-old man in Douglas County.

The four fatalities bring Oregon’s death toll to 412 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also on Thursday OHA announced 301 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 10 in the mid-valley. Benton County, with four new cases, has now recorded 194 cases and six deaths from the disease. Linn, which reported six new cases, has had a total of 350 with 12 fatalities.

Meanwhile, a workplace outbreak announced last week at Stahlbush Island Farms, just east of Corvallis in Linn County, has grown from nine to 14 cases, according to the latest weekly update from OHA. The most recent case connected with the agricultural and food processing operation is believed to have begun on Aug. 9. An outbreak is considered resolved when there have been no new cases for 28 days.

COVID-19 hospitalization rates remained relatively low last week. All five hospitals operated by Samaritan Health Services – one each in Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Newport and Lincoln City – had between one and nine suspected or confirmed cases of the disease between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9, according to OHA.