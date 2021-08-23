COVID cases up, hospitalization keeps surging

Oregon added 4,701 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 during the weekend while hospital usage continued to surge.
Monday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority showed that 2,330 new cases were reported Friday, with 1,207 added Saturday and 1,164 on Sunday. Once into the weekend reporting from counties often lags behind the actual count.
The weekend total was just more than 300 ahead of last weekend’s record of 4,396. Oregon now has 257,644 cases, with 7,571 in Linn County and 3,932 in Benton County. Linn added 186 new cases during the weekend, with Benton reporting 61.
Statewide, hospitalizations surged to a record 937, 37 more than Sunday’s figure, with just 349 beds remaining available. A total of 253 coronavirus patients were in intensive care units, 22 more than Sunday. Just 47 ICU beds are available.
Here is a look at other numbers from the weekend reports:
Deaths: Oregon added 24 deaths, bringing its total to 3,036. Lane and Douglas reported five apiece, with Jackson adding four. There were no local deaths.
Vaccinations: Oregon added 4,491 doses to the state registry during the weekend. A total of 2,587,552 individuals have received one dose, with 2,373,947 completing their series.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
National numbers: A total of 157,450 cases were added nationwide, according to Monday’s report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. total is 37.5 million. There were 1,120 deaths added, bringing the national total to 625,375.
Note: Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.