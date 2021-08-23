 Skip to main content

COVID cases up, hospitalization keeps surging
COVID cases up, hospitalization keeps surging

Oregon, once a virus success story, struggles with surge

A medical worker with full protective gear is shown at Salem Hospital in Salem on Friday. COVID-19 cases are surging across Oregon, and many hospitals are filled to capacity.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff

Oregon added 4,701 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 during the weekend while hospital usage continued to surge.

Monday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority showed that 2,330 new cases were reported Friday, with 1,207 added Saturday and 1,164 on Sunday. Once into the weekend reporting from counties often lags behind the actual count.

The weekend total was just more than 300 ahead of last weekend’s record of 4,396. Oregon now has 257,644 cases, with 7,571 in Linn County and 3,932 in Benton County. Linn added 186 new cases during the weekend, with Benton reporting 61.

Some parents are pulling their kids out of school due to lack of remote learning options

Statewide, hospitalizations surged to a record 937, 37 more than Sunday’s figure, with just 349 beds remaining available. A total of 253 coronavirus patients were in intensive care units, 22 more than Sunday. Just 47 ICU beds are available.

Here is a look at other numbers from the weekend reports:

Deaths: Oregon added 24 deaths, bringing its total to 3,036. Lane and Douglas reported five apiece, with Jackson adding four. There were no local deaths.

Vaccinations: Oregon added 4,491 doses to the state registry during the weekend. A total of 2,587,552 individuals have received one dose, with 2,373,947 completing their series.

National numbers: A total of 157,450 cases were added nationwide, according to Monday’s report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. total is 37.5 million. There were 1,120 deaths added, bringing the national total to 625,375.

Note: Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

