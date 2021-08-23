COVID cases up, hospitalization keeps surging

Oregon added 4,701 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 during the weekend while hospital usage continued to surge.

Monday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority showed that 2,330 new cases were reported Friday, with 1,207 added Saturday and 1,164 on Sunday. Once into the weekend reporting from counties often lags behind the actual count.

The weekend total was just more than 300 ahead of last weekend’s record of 4,396. Oregon now has 257,644 cases, with 7,571 in Linn County and 3,932 in Benton County. Linn added 186 new cases during the weekend, with Benton reporting 61.

Statewide, hospitalizations surged to a record 937, 37 more than Sunday’s figure, with just 349 beds remaining available. A total of 253 coronavirus patients were in intensive care units, 22 more than Sunday. Just 47 ICU beds are available.

Here is a look at other numbers from the weekend reports:

Deaths: Oregon added 24 deaths, bringing its total to 3,036. Lane and Douglas reported five apiece, with Jackson adding four. There were no local deaths.