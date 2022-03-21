COVID cases continue to decline in Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday, March 21, 560 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, raising the state case total to 701,729.

Just two months ago, the weekend caseload was in the tens of thousands.

Also reported Monday were five new deaths, raising the statewide death toll to 6,975 since the pandemic began.

Linn County reported 19 new cases over the three-day period, raising that county’s case total to 26,331. No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in that county, with the death toll remaining at 243.

Benton County reported 14 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus over the weekend, raising that county’s case total to 14,989. No new deaths were reported in Benton County, with the death toll remaining at 65.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 192 patients hospitalized with the virus across the state, 29 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. The availability rate for adult ICU beds is currently 16% and 8% for adult non-ICU beds.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, 9% of adult ICU beds are unoccupied and 4% of adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 1,084 new coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry March 20. There are now nearly 3.2 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 2.9 million who have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday 9,011 new cases of the virus, raising the country’s case total to nearly 80 million. There were 77 new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the U.S. death toll to 969,114.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.