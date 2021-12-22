COVID-19 report: No open ICU beds in Linn-Benton region

One local death connected to COVID-19 was reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Meanwhile, the mid-Willamette Valley was reported to have no available intensive care unit capacity.

The six-county region that includes Linn and Benton counties has zero adult intensive care unit beds available and seven adult non-ICU beds available, a 1% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity, according to the authority.

In other news, the most recent local death is a 57-year-old Linn County woman, who tested positive Oct. 26 and died Nov. 23 at home. She had underlying conditions.

The numbers

Linn County on Wednesday added 52 virus cases and now has a total of 15,553. Benton County had 19 new cases, bringing its total to 6,447. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 201 in Linn County and 42 in Benton County.

Statewide, OHA reported 31 new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 5,590. OHA data showed 1,197 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, for a state total of 409,232 so far. Weekly reporting indicated increasing daily cases and decreasing hospitalizations and deaths.

The daily report from OHA noted the review of around 550 death records added to the totals in October after discovering a technical glitch is now complete. The agency said every record was reviewed to determine whether they met the COVID-19 case definition.

“Due to lags that occur in death reporting and the death certification processes, there will always be deaths reported with a lag, but the catch-up work is complete,” OHA said in the daily update.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 342 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is four more than yesterday, and 87 are occupying intensive care unit beds, two more than yesterday. Forty-two patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds in the state, a 9% availability, and 269 available adult non-ICU beds, also a 7% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 29,308 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 3 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.75 million people have completed a coronavirus vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 19,182 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 204,913 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 51.3 million. There were 2,179 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 807,397.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

