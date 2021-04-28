COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in mid-valley

As of Friday, April 23, Samaritan Health Services was caring for 19 COVID-19 patients in its five hospitals in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport.

This is the highest number of coronavirus inpatients in Samaritan's facilities since mid-January, with the most patients between the ages of 40 and 59 since November 2020.

“Though the numbers of new cases had decreased in an encouraging way, for the last four days, Oregon has seen 1,000 or more new coronavirus cases per day,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Adam Brady, MD, of the Samaritan Coronavirus Task Force. “This underscores the importance of vaccinating as many people as possible as soon as possible.”

Those who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 are encouraged to make an appointment as soon as possible.

To schedule an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination: