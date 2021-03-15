COVID-19 hospitalizations go up Monday while new cases go down

New COVID-19 cases in Oregon dipped below 200 for the first time in two weeks, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday. However, the number of hospitalizations increased by 18.
The state reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases and two new deaths. The state death toll is now at 2,324 and its cumulative case total is 159,788. Neither of the deaths announced Monday was in Linn or Benton County.
Benton County added five new cases, bringing the county total to 2,445. Linn County added one new cases, moving the county total to 3,674.
The state’s other reported cases Monday were in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (20), Coos (13), Curry (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (5), Harney (1), Jackson (22), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (11), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (1).
The state also reported 13,529 new vaccinations administered Sunday and 10,548 vaccinations administered in prior days and reported Sunday. There can be a lag in vaccinations being reported to the state, as providers have 72 hours to submit a record of those vaccination doses. Of the 1,642,505 doses distributed in Oregon, 1,346,090 have been administered. In Oregon, 865,800 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those, more than 493,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Oregon.
In Linn County, 22,223 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to 1,756.1 per 10,000 people. Of those 22,223 people, 12,673 have received both doses, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
In Benton County, 22,982 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to 2,435.6 per 10,000 people. Of those 22,982 people, 13,626 have received both doses.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased by 18 Monday to 118. There are currently 23 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, the state reported, which is up from 21 on Friday.
The United States has recorded a cumulative total of 29.3 million COVID-19 cases and 532,355 deaths from the disease, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
