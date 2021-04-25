COVID-19 Daily Update

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Sunday from the Oregon Health Authority and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 780
Total cases Oregon: 180,700
New cases Linn County: 31
Total cases Linn County: 4,345
New cases Benton County: 8
Total cases Benton County: 2,832
Total cases U.S.: 31.8 million
New deaths Oregon: 1 (a 95-year-old Josephine County man)
Total deaths Oregon: 2,485
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 64
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 19
Total deaths U.S.: 568,969
New vaccinations Oregon: 33,721