COVID-19 daily update: Oregon total jabs nearing 4 million

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Thursday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 267
Total cases Oregon: 202,247
New cases Linn County: 15
Total cases Linn County: 5,384
New cases Benton County: 1
Total cases Benton County: 3,205
New cases U.S: 14,354
Total cases U.S.: 33,130,027
New deaths Oregon: 7
Total deaths Oregon: 2,683
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 77
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 22
New deaths U.S.: 437
Total deaths U.S.: 592,776