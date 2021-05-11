 Skip to main content

COVID-19 Daily Update; Oregon sees 16 new deaths
Stock PIX: COVID-19 testing 08
Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Tuesday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 660

Total cases Oregon: 192,416

New cases Linn County: 22

Total cases Linn County: 4,873

New cases Benton County: 10

Total cases Benton County: 3,071

New cases U.S: 22,258

Total cases U.S.: 32,571,814

New deaths Oregon: 16

Total deaths Oregon: 2,549

New deaths Linn County: Data not available

Total deaths Linn County: 67 as of Monday

New deaths Benton County: Data not available

Total deaths Benton County: 19 as of Monday

New deaths U.S.: 415

Total deaths U.S.: 579,366

New vaccinations Oregon: 34,415

Total vaccinations Oregon: 1,994,968

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,490,512

Hospitalizations Oregon: 335 (up 19 from Monday)

ICU beds Oregon: 89 (up 11 from Monday)

Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

