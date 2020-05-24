COVID-19 cases grow by only 8 percent in Oregon in past week

The spread of COVID-19 continues to decline in Oregon, according to state data released on Sunday.

Oregon reported 304 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 3,927. That’s an increase of just 8 percent over the seven-day span ending May 17, according to figures from the Oregon Health Authority.

The figure comes on the heels of 395 new cases that were reported from May 11 through May 17, an increase of 12 percent.

The transmission rate of COVID-19 in Oregon, in general, has steadily dropped since late March, when the state saw the number of cases triple in a week’s span, OHA data indicates.

On Sunday, the OHA reported 46 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily report, including four in Linn County.

The OHA also announced on Sunday that Oregon’s death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 148. A 93-year-old woman from Clackamas County passed away on May 10 at her residence due to COVID-19, according to a news release.

Linn County has 116 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, according to OHA data, while Benton County has 55 cases and five deaths.

The state has 108,253 negative tests for COVID-19, including 3,611 in Linn County and 3,518 in Benton County.

The United States has 1,622,114 cases of the illness and 97,049 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website on Sunday evening.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

