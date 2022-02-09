COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations jump, Oregon reports Wednesday

One local death was reported by Oregon Health Authority in its daily update for Wednesday, Feb. 9.

A 92-year-old Benton County woman tested positive Feb. 2 and died Feb. 5 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

OHA reported 57 new COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the state’s death toll to 6,322 since the pandemic began. There were 3,309 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 668,783.

Linn County on Wednesday added 170 virus cases for a total of 24,814. Benton County had 197 new cases, bringing its total to 14,056. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 225 in Linn County and 59 in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 1,042 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 13 fewer than the prior report; 168 are occupying intensive care unit beds, which is 22 fewer than the prior report. Seventy-seven patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

Fifty-seven of 633 adult ICU beds are unoccupied in the state, a 9% availability rate,. Meanwhile, 233 out of 4,286 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, a 5% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has seven adult ICU beds available (7%) and 24 adult non-ICU beds available (4%).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 8,172 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.8 million people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 7,243 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 191,920 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 76.9 million.

There were 3,489 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 906,603, according to the CDC.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.