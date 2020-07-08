Couple celebrate 73rd anniversary

Russel and Donna Van Beek’s great romance nearly died before it ever got going.
Their relationship began during World War II with a series of letters. Donna lived in Hoquiam, Washington, near the shores of Grays Harbor.
Russel suffered a severe injury while serving with the United States Army in the China/Burma theater. His brother, Norm, asked Donna, who was 15 years old at the time, if she would write to him while he was in the hospital.
“We exchanged letters about three or four times, I guess,” Donna remembered before beginning the story of their first big fight. “I always used his return address on the envelope I received because I knew with the army, he’d always be here, there and someplace else. He was always being transferred from one hospital to another. One time he wrote me back a snotty little letter saying ‘If you can’t use the right address, don’t bother writing.’ At 15, I just cut that address off his envelope and put it in an envelope and I said ‘Here’s your address and I don’t need it.’”
Russel didn’t receive that letter until he arrived home during the Christmas holidays of 1945. His mother had it sitting on a table, waiting for him.
Despite the end of their pen pal relationship, they were still happy to meet each other by chance the following June. That meeting led to a double date to a picnic. One of Donna’s friends was going to be Russel’s date and she was all set to go with Norm.
But Donna changed her mind and asked her friend if she would mind switching dates. That picnic on July 4, 1946 was Russel and Donna's first date and they were married one year later on June 29, 1947.
“I graduated from high school and two weeks later I got married,” Donna said. “I’ve enjoyed it all. We’ve had ups and downs as any marriage has. He was a good husband. My mom always said if he had a nickel he’d spread it five ways.”
Last week, the couple was able to celebrate their 73rd anniversary with a meeting at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. They always enjoy their visits on the patio at the home, where they keep their distance and wear masks in accordance with the social distancing requirements in place due to the novel coronavirus.
On this occasion, they were briefly allowed to hold hands and take their masks off.
“It was just a few seconds,” Donna said.
But it was very meaningful for Russel, who has lived at the veterans’ home for about two years. He moved to the home after suffering a stroke.
“At least we’re together on our anniversary,” he said.
Donna appreciated the opportunity to share the day with her husband.
“To stay home and not see him would have been a bad thing,” she said. “It was good to do that.”
It gave them an opportunity to talk about their seven decades together in which they raised three children and now have seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She knows how remarkable it is to celebrate a 73rd anniversary.
“It is amazing. You just don’t hear people get to have that many years together,” Donna said.
Donna was born in Lacomb, but moved to Hoquiam with her family as a child. After getting married, the young couple stayed in Hoquiam for a year or two before moving to Aberdeen, Washington, which is just a few miles away.
Russel worked for many years at Rainier Incorporated, a pulp mill in Hoquiam. About five years ago, they moved to Lebanon to be closer to family members who live in the Willamette Valley.
“I totally love it down here. The weather is so nice,” Donna said.
She is thankful that Russel got a space at the veterans’ home and that she is able to see him frequently, even with the current restrictions.
“I couldn’t believe he got in there. It’s a miracle that they had a bed available because I hear that place has a waiting list a mile long,” she said. “If you have to have assisted care, he’s in a wonderful place and the people are just, he’s family. They treat him good and they treat me good. They take care of me just as much as they take care of him.”
