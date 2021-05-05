Couple brings new food truck to the mid-valley

They open each day between 10 and 11 a.m. and serve until they run out of potatoes. On the weekend, they set up at Timber Linn Park in Albany where they serve competitors and spectators at the tournaments in the park.

Bill Pollnow said customers are already finding their way to the Lebanon location and he thinks the site will get even better when Hideaway Distillery opens to the public.

“I think we’re going to help each other out a lot,” he said.

The new venture allows Sandi Pollnow to take the lead role in the family business. She does all of the cooking while her husband handles the front end.

“I have been cooking since I was 6. This is my thing. I’ve always done businesses with him and so now it was my thing,” she said. “I enjoy it, being away from the house and cooking for other people.”

She likes the daily routine in the food truck and is happy for the change from the floor cleaning business, which was very demanding.

“It’s an hour set-up, an hour take down, and serving people, which is awesome,” Sandi Pollnow said of the food truck.