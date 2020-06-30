Couple accused of racketeering connected to Millersburg illegal pot shop

A Lebanon husband and wife have been accused of racketeering, money laundering and other crimes for allegedly operating an illegal marijuana trafficking operation based out of Millersburg.

At the time of their arrest last week, the couple was reportedly found in possession of 500 pounds of suspected weed and 37 pounds of suspected pot concentrates.

Cody John Dale Plagmann, 41, and Amber Lyn Plagmann, 30, were also charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon with two counts of unlawful manufacture of marijuana, two counts of unlawful delivery of marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of marijuana, first-degree child neglect, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of LSD, possession of cocaine, possession of 3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine and theft of lost or mislaid property.

Cody Plagmann was charged with five counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well.

His bail was set at $40,000 by Judge Brendan Kane, and his wife's security was set at $30,000. Both were released from the Linn County Jail on Monday night after 10 percent of their bail was posted.

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, the Plagmanns own Preferred Optional Therapy, also known as P.O.T., 4832 Waverly Drive NE in Millersburg. The business operated as a dispensary, extraction lab and smoking lounge, court paperwork indicates.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission, however, had never licensed or accredited the Plagmanns or P.O.T., which was described in the affidavit as a “criminal enterprise.”