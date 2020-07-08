Councilors agree on need for an interim city manager

For most of the past year, Ron Whitlatch has held two jobs for the City of Lebanon.

He has continued to serve as the head of the city’s engineering services department while also filling the role of interim city manager.

There was hope that the city could identify a new city manager this summer and take that extra pressure off Whitlatch. But after the final round of interviews with two finalists for the city manager position, city councilors determined that the right candidate had not been found and the search must begin again.

“My opinion is that we are making a huge decision, probably the biggest decision that this city council will make in our respective terms, so it’s important to not just do it quickly, but do it right,” said council president Jason Bolen. “I want to make sure that we find the right person for the job, not just the right person for right now. I think it’s important to expand the search and start again.”

While the search for a new permanent city manager continues, there was unanimous agreement that it is time to hire an interim city manager so that Whitlatch’s double duty could come to an end.

“I do feel an interim is necessary at this point,” Bolen said. “Ron helped the city out tremendously. He saved us a lot of money, if we would have hired an interim immediately we would have been paying someone from September ... on, coming on almost a year now. That decision was very financially sound for the city.”

Councilor Karin Stauder has previously expressed concern about Whitlatch continuing to serve double duty for the city.