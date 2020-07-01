Councilor Robert Furlow will not seek reelection

There will be at least one new member on the Lebanon City Council after the November general election.

Council Robert Furlow, 70, has decided not to run for another term representing Ward 1. He has filled that post since being appointed in July 2014 to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Barry Scott.

Furlow served out the remainder of Scott’s term and then won an election for that seat in November 2016. Furlow said in an interview that he will not seek re-election.

“My health has not been too good. I’ve been in the hospital several times and I’m just not able to continue some of the outside activities I’ve previously been able to do,” Furlow said. “I think it’s time for someone else who is able to be more active to participate with the council. I’ll miss that affiliation, it’s been a wonderful experience.”

Council President Jason Bolen said Furlow will be missed.

“Robert has been a tremendous asset to the council during his tenure and has provided us with the benefits of his many years of experience in government and health care. I’m very grateful for his leadership and contributions to Lebanon,” Bolen said.

Furlow said he was encouraged to apply for the open seat by his wife, Cheryle.

“It was kind of a set-up by my mother-in-law and my wife. I had just retired for the third time and I guess I was getting underfoot. They were looking for something for me to do, I think,” Furlow said.

The idea didn’t lack merit. Furlow has extensive experience working with local governments, specifically in the area of health care.