Three mayoral candidates and five City Council candidates participated in a candidate forum on Tuesday evening at the River Center in Lebanon.
The event was sponsored by the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce and was moderated by Charlie Eads.
Mayor Paul Aziz was joined by challengers Bob Elliott, currently a member of the council, and Tom Gregory.
Three candidates are running for council in Ward 3. Elliott had previously represented the ward but moved to a different part of the city, creating a vacancy. Dustin Denver, Greg Nervino and Michelle Steinhebel are seeking this seat.
Wayne Rieskamp is unopposed as he seeks re-election in Ward 1. Karin Stauder is unopposed as she seeks to represent Ward 2. This seat opened when Councilor Floyd Fisher decided to not seek another term.
During their session, the council candidates were asked how they would promote development in areas where growth is hindered by wetland and wastewater issues.
Denver said he would support creation of an urban renewal district to address funding needs for wastewater treatment and he would also seek county and state economic development funds to address these problems.
“I believe the city should be taking a proactive role in mitigating the wetlands issue and completing infrastructure in the south and west parts of town,” he said.
Steinhebel agreed that an urban renewal district would be helpful and stated that not growing is not an option.
“We need growth in a measured, responsible fashion,” she said.
Nervino said Lebanon has faced similar problems in the past and found solutions which resulted in the growth the city's experienced in the past 20 years.
“We will meet the challenges, we will find the answers. They can be complex, but the problems can be met,” he said.
Council candidates were also asked what role the city could play in keeping Lebanon an affordable place for families to live in this time of rising housing costs.
Steinhebel said a number of programs are available to provide counseling and assistance for people in danger of losing their homes. Referring eligible families to these programs is one tangible way of offering assistance.
Denver said more homes and apartments need to be built to help slow down the rise in housing costs. But he said the ultimate solution is more jobs.
“We need to bring in family-wage jobs,” he said.
Nervino also emphasized the importance of economic growth.
“More jobs. Give people the opportunity to pay for a home,” he said.
During their session, the mayoral candidates were also asked about the city’s need to address wetland and infrastructure issues.
Elliott said it is important to stick with a “pay-as-you-go” approach to infrastructure. He said the wastewater infrastructure improvements will cost between $11-$12 million to complete. At this time, the city has $3.9 million available to pay for these improvements.
He opposes creation of a new urban renewal district because the city already has several of these in place.
Aziz agreed that a new urban renewal district is not the solution because the city has essentially maxed out its current ability to use that tool. He pointed to the importance of the availability of low-interest state loans to help fund city infrastructure.
He said that he testified in Salem on this issue earlier this year and was able to help secure the continuation of these loans.
Gregory said he would like to see developers pay more of the cost of these needed improvements through impact fees.
He is concerned that citizens are being made to pay too much.
“What’s my water bill going to be in 20 years?” he asked.
Stauder, a retired police officer, thanked the audience for attending the event. Although unopposed, she said she does not want to take anyone’s vote for granted.
“I hope for those in Ward 2 I have earned your vote,” she said.
