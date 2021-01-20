Council accepting applications for vacant Ward 2 position

The Lebanon City Council accepted the resignation letter of councilor Karin Stauder during its Wednesday session and began the process of selecting her successor.
Stauder submitted her resignation with a tentative effective date of March 10. Stauder and her partner, Mary Gentle, are in the midst of a move to central Oregon.
During the session, Stauder thanked the mayor and her fellow councilors, as well as the city staff, for all of their assistance during her time on the council. She also thanked the voters in Ward 2, which she represented.
“I would like to thank my constituents for believing in me and electing me to serve on your behalf,” Stauder said.
She acknowledged that this was a difficult decision and she was hesitant to step down with two years remaining in her term. She was elected to a four-year term in November 2018 and took office in January 2019.
Mayor Paul Aziz thanked Stauder for her service.
“It’s been a joy getting to know you … you’ve been a great councilor and you work so great with everybody and the community and you really care about what you are doing,” Aziz said. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for us. We are going to miss you.”
Council president Jason Bolen also offered his thanks.
“We appreciate what you’ve done for the city and your service. It was awesome. I’ve known you a long time and it was fun to work with you. Thank you,” Bolen said.
Rebecca Grizzle said she would miss serving alongside Stauder in representing Ward 2.
The remainder of Stauder’s term will be filled by an individual appointed to her seat. The city of Lebanon has begun that process and is now accepting applications for that position.
The position must be filled by a qualified elector who lives within the boundaries of Ward 2. To qualify, applicants must be a registered voter, have lived in the city of Lebanon continuously for a minimum of six months prior to appointment, and may not be an immediate family member of an already seated elected official or city staff member.
The official city ward map can be viewed online at https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/citycouncil/page/city-ward-map.
The appointed term will end on Dec. 31, 2022 and the person picked to fill the seat would be eligible to run in the November 22 general election for another four-year term. Interviews with prospective candidates will be held during the council’s public session on March 10 and the council hopes to fill Stauder’s vacant seat during its public session on April 14.