Council accepting applications for vacant Ward 2 position

The Lebanon City Council accepted the resignation letter of councilor Karin Stauder during its Wednesday session and began the process of selecting her successor.

Stauder submitted her resignation with a tentative effective date of March 10. Stauder and her partner, Mary Gentle, are in the midst of a move to central Oregon.

During the session, Stauder thanked the mayor and her fellow councilors, as well as the city staff, for all of their assistance during her time on the council. She also thanked the voters in Ward 2, which she represented.

“I would like to thank my constituents for believing in me and electing me to serve on your behalf,” Stauder said.

She acknowledged that this was a difficult decision and she was hesitant to step down with two years remaining in her term. She was elected to a four-year term in November 2018 and took office in January 2019.

Mayor Paul Aziz thanked Stauder for her service.

“It’s been a joy getting to know you … you’ve been a great councilor and you work so great with everybody and the community and you really care about what you are doing,” Aziz said. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for us. We are going to miss you.”