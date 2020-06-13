Corvallis youth lead the call for racial justice in downtown protest
Corvallis youth lead the call for racial justice in downtown protest

Adults aren't the only ones paying attention.

"Black lives matter," said 5-year-old Gabriel Clark, who is black. "And I matter."

Civil unrest has erupted since the May 25 murder of George Floyd during his arrest by a white Minneapolis police officer, and children are asking for change too.

In Corvallis on Saturday, over 300 mid-valley residents gathered in Central Park to demonstrate their frustration with police brutality and ethnic inequities during the Kids March for Racial Justice. At least half of the participants were children.

"Black people are being treated badly," said 8-year-old Maggie Biga, who is white. "But if I came here it would show spirit. A lot of my friends are black and I don't want them to be treated badly."

The march was organized by Serene Mellenthin of Our Revolution – Corvallis Allies. Mellenthin, a white educator through the Corvallis Environmental Center, said she was happy to see so many of her peers show up with their children and support the effort to raise a new generation of leaders.

"Even those of us with white privilege ... (are) trying to support any person of color that needs us," she said. "I have faith that these families are the beginning of something big."

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

Managing Editor Bennett Hall contributed to this story.

