Corvallis youth lead the call for racial justice in downtown protest

Mid-valley youth lead the Kids March for Racial Justice with educator Brea Lewis on Fourth Street in Corvallis on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
3-year-old Sariah Clark and 5-year-old Gabriel Clark march with their parents, Stephanie and Tim Clark, and Stephanie's sister, 15-year-old Karyssa Negrete, in the Corvallis Kids March for Racial Justice on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Teenagers led by Ashli Quintela (right) hold a banner saying "White Silence is Violence" during the Kids March for Racial Justice at Central Park in Corvallis on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Indy Pierce, 9, Maxx Pierce, 9, and Koa Pierce, 12, demonstrate during the Kids March for Racial Justice with their mom, Bronwyn Pierce, outside the Benton County Circuit Courthouse on Fourth Street in Corvallis on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Kids March for Racial Justice protesters march in front of the Benton County Circuit Courthouse on Fourth Street in Corvallis on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Protesters gather outside the Benton County Circuit Courthouse on Fourth Street during the Kids March for Racial Justice in Corvallis on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
9-year-old Lila Havron made a sign saying "Everyone is Equal!" for the Kids March for Racial Justice in Corvallis on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Cole Wilson, their 8-year-old son Calvin Mueller-Warrant-Zimmerman, and partner Molly Zimmerman pose outside the Benton County Circuit Courthouse with a "Black Trans Lives Matter" sign and Calvin's hand-drawn map of Africa with smiling faces inside of each country during the Kids March for Racial Justice in Corvallis on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
8-year-old Caleb Michael, 8-year-old Maggie Biga, 6-year-old Elliot Michael and 6-year-old James Biga made "Black Lives Matter" signs for the Kids March for Racial Justice in Corvallis on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
4-year-old Kieran Leytem holds his homemade "Stop Hating" sign with Regina Leytem and Kailyn Kubiak at Central Park in Corvallis during the Kids March for Racial Justice on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Emma Dillon, 6, holds a "Black Lives Matter" sign with parents Katie and William Dillon outside the Benton County Circuit Courthouse during the Kids March for Racial Justice in Corvallis on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Teenage protesters lead a "black lives matter" chant outside the Benton County Circuit Courthouse on Fourth Street during the Kids March for Racial Justice in Corvallis on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Adults aren't the only ones paying attention.
"Black lives matter," said 5-year-old Gabriel Clark, who is black. "And I matter."
Civil unrest has erupted since the May 25 murder of George Floyd during his arrest by a white Minneapolis police officer, and children are asking for change too.
In Corvallis on Saturday, over 300 mid-valley residents gathered in Central Park to demonstrate their frustration with police brutality and ethnic inequities during the Kids March for Racial Justice. At least half of the participants were children.
"Black people are being treated badly," said 8-year-old Maggie Biga, who is white. "But if I came here it would show spirit. A lot of my friends are black and I don't want them to be treated badly."
The march was organized by Serene Mellenthin of Our Revolution – Corvallis Allies. Mellenthin, a white educator through the Corvallis Environmental Center, said she was happy to see so many of her peers show up with their children and support the effort to raise a new generation of leaders.
"Even those of us with white privilege ... (are) trying to support any person of color that needs us," she said. "I have faith that these families are the beginning of something big."
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
Managing Editor Bennett Hall contributed to this story.
