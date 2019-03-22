A Corvallis woman who allegedly ran a stop sign and caused a car crash that killed her 13-year-old daughter on March 16 was charged with manslaughter, drunk driving and other crimes in Polk County Circuit Court in Dallas on Friday afternoon.
Kayla Margie Carter, 30, was arraigned on an indictment on charges of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree criminal mischief.
She pleaded not guilty.
Judge Rafael Caso set her bail at $50,000, the minimum security required for second-degree manslaughter, which is a Measure 11 offense with a mandatory minimum sentence of more than six years in prison.
A Salem woman posted the 10 percent of the bail necessary to get Carter released from the Polk County Jail on Friday afternoon.
The girl who was killed in the crash was only identified as “B.C.” on the charging document.
Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton was out of the office on Friday and could not be contacted regarding details of the case, including why the victim’s name was withheld on court paperwork.
However, according to an email from Cheldelin Middle School to the community, a student named Brianna Carter, an eighth-grader at the Corvallis school, was killed in a car crash on Saturday. According to documents in a separate court case, Brianna Carter is the name of one of Kayla Carter’s daughters.
The information about the death was shared with Corvallis students on Monday morning, and the Corvallis School District Crisis Team was at both Cheldelin and Mountain View Elementary School to support youth and staff members.
The crash occurred at about 8:40 a.m. on Highway 99W and Airlie Road, just north of the Benton County line. Carter was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry that was struck by a northbound 2006 Subaru Legacy.
The driver of the Legacy was Jessica Renee Cornett, 21, of Bend. Court paperwork lists her name as the victim for the third-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief charges.
According to unrelated court filings from mid-February, Carter was working as a stylist at Luminous Salon in Corvallis.
Carter was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday and lodged at the Polk County Jail.
