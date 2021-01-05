Corvallis woman charged for convenience store robbery

The Corvallis Police Department arrested a woman early Monday morning who reportedly brandished a knife at a convenience store clerk after she was confronted about shoplifting candy, according to an agency supervisor.
Lia Tamica Pope, 26, was charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, third-degree theft, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and possession of methamphetamine in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
Pope pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Judge Locke Williams set her bail at $50,000.
The crimes allegedly took place at about 12:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 1467 N.W. Monroe Ave., by the Oregon State University campus.
CPD officers responded for a report of a shoplift in progress, and the 911 caller was a store clerk who reported seeing a female and male concealing candy by placing it in the pockets of their coats, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
The clerk told an officer that when he confronted the duo, the woman opened a folding knife and pointed it at him.
"(The clerk) believed he was about to be stabbed," the affidavit states.
The clerk retreated across the store to call police and the man and woman left the 7-Eleven, according to the affidavit.
Officers located the suspects in an automobile as it was leaving the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.
Pope and Kyle Thomas, 23, of Puyallup, Washington, were confirmed to be the suspects via security camera footage of the incident, a CPD social media post states.
Pope was in possession of a knife as well as the stolen candy from the store, according to the agency.
Thomas was cited and released on charges of third-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
Thomas Hill was appointed as Pope’s defense attorney. He could not be reached for comment regarding the case.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 11.
