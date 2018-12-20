An 18-year-old Corvallis woman was arraigned Thursday in Benton County Circuit Court for charges stemming from her alleged repeated sexual abuse of her minor ex-girlfriend.
Shyanne Jordan Hoggins is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting her sleeping ex and taking photos and videos of the incidents.
Hoggins entered pleas of not guilty to three counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, eight counts of first degree encouraging child sexual abuse, five counts of second degree encouraging child sexual abuse, two counts of first degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts first degree sexual abuse.
Hoggins was arrested Monday and remained in jail Thursday afternoon with bail set at more than $2.1 million.
Corvallis Police Department investigated the incident after a teacher in reported in early October that one of his 17-year-old students had told him about the abuse. The alleged victim reportedly confirmed to detectives that the abuse occurred and told police she had found photos and videos of the incidents.
Hoggins is next scheduled to appear in court for a status check on Dec. 31.
