Corvallis volunteers make supply runs for people who are housebound during COVID-19 epidemic

Sheltering in place, although the safest way to avoid COVID-19, is proving for some to be the enemy of a well-stocked fridge and pantry.
“More people need to step up and say, 'Hey, can I help,'" Corvallis resident Heather Pruitt said, “so that we limit who’s out.”
Pruitt and other area volunteers have been offering to run errands for people who are housebound during the coronavirus pandemic so they can get the supplies they need without having to venture out from the safety of their own homes.
Pruitt said her job, which has essentially been put on pause due to the coronavirus outbreak, usually involves taking her developmentally disabled clients out shopping and helping them with other day-to-day tasks. But now the demographic she serves, plus many others, are being advised to stay home in order to not get sick.
“I’m having to go out on my time and try to find things for them because some of them are immunocompromised,” she said. “(Using) my gas (and) my time because they can’t be out.”
Pruitt, who said she is immunocompromised herself, said she’s continuing to work for free because “there's nobody else to do it.” Since she has errands to run anyway, she said she might as well help others get their needs met, too. “Not because they asked, but because I could.”
Jordan Baxter, an electrical engineering student at Oregon State University, put up a sign at his apartment complex offering to make supply runs for neighbors who have been advised not to leave their apartments.
“I don’t do too well just sitting cooped up with this thing going on,” Baxter said, adding that he figured one person running out to stores for others could help without making the outbreak worse.
“It definitely bottlenecks it, but it doesn’t eliminate the risk completely.”
So far, Baxter has gone on two runs, including buying an elderly woman some birdseed, a few groceries and batteries.
“I thought it was cool that someone needed help,” he said. “I was a little surprised with the trivialness of the items she asked for — they didn’t seem like they were important items. But if you are inspired to do something like this, don't take it lightly."
Baxter got the idea from a friend running a similar effort in Florida. He’d canceled his spring break plans anyway, so he said this became his way of having something to do. All he asks is for his neighbors to tell him what they need and reimburse him when he comes back with the items and receipt. He’s even provided wet wipes so people can clean the items themselves.
Delivery groups have also emerged to help lighten the load. The COVID Response Collective, run by OSU alum Shreyans Khunteta, has developed a network of helpers in the state to make sure those who reach out in Oregon and even Washington can have what they need.
“The ability to still talk to people and meet people is pretty helpful to still have that sense of community,” Khunteta said.
The collective, which operates through a Discord chat server, has made around a dozen deliveries in Corvallis so far, including to families, an adult foster care home and a women's shelter, Khunteta said. They’ve also gone as far as Silverton and Portland and plan on putting up hand-washing stations around Benton County.
One thing Khunteta said he noticed a need for was thermometers, so he’s collecting donations to provide those to families. One of the many symptoms of COVID-19 is a fever.
“If you can’t figure out what your fever really is,” he said, “you can’t really go seek treatment.”
Khunteta said the collective is still taking volunteers. If you’re in Washington or Oregon, then they’ll find a place for you.
"Even if your skills are arts or computer-heavy," he said, “we absolutely need people for that.”
The collective can be contacted at crcpnw@gmail.com.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net or 541-812-6091.
