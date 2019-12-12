The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
Councilors are scheduled to act on a proposed increase in the transportation maintenance fee, which forms part of residents’ city services bill. The monthly bill also includes charges for water, waste water, storm water, sidewalks, public transit, urban forestry and public safety.
Councilors appear likely to raise the street maintenance fee from $2.01 monthly for the average residential customer to approximately $8 in three annual phases. The first increase would occur Feb. 1.
Nonresidential customers such as stores, restaurants, churches, the school district, Samaritan Health Services and Oregon State University would see far larger increases.
The goal of the increases is to reduce the backlog of street maintenance and keep city streets at a “good” pavement condition index rating of 70.
Councilors and Mayor Biff Traber also will hold a 5 p.m. work session at which they will discuss their self-evaluations.
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at noon in the Santiam Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. and will discuss an economic opportunity grant for Moto-Racks as well as other grant proposals.
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
• The Philomath Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing on rear-yard setback variances sought for property at 382 N Seventh St. Also on the agenda are discussions of urban fringe amendments, the comprehensive plan advisory group and possible development code and annexation amendments.
Tuesday
• The Albany Library Board meets at 5 p.m. in the main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. The board is scheduled to discuss meeting room fees and strategic planning.
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Board members are scheduled to finalize their proposal to the City Council on how to spend $100,000 to combat climate change
• The Brownsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 255 N Main St. Councilors are scheduled to hear from a committee on emergency preparedness, act on resolutions on audits, employee handbook policies and accepting the Depot Avenue extension as well as taking action on the city's contract with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets at 7 p.m. in the Periwinkle Room at City Hall. Commissioners are scheduled to discuss Albany’s bike-friendly city designation and the Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan update.
• The Albany Human Rights Commission meets at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall and will hold a public hearing on exterior alterations and substitute materials proposed for property at 732 Fourth Ave. SW.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station. Commissioners will hold a public hearing on renovations planned for Garfield Elementary School and receive an update on the city’s water master plan update.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
In other public meetings:
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council committee studying possible city charter review amendments meets at 10 a.m. at the Madison room.
• The Corvallis City Council and the Benton County Board of Commissioners meets in a joint work session at 4:30 p.m. at the Madison room. On the agenda are discussions of emergency planning and the criminal justice update.
• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive.
• The Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station and will hear a trails report and discuss cost recovery.
