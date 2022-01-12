Corvallis schools' Sami Al-Abdrabbuh announces candidacy for Congress

Corvallis school board Chair Sami Al-Abdrabbuh announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12 his candidacy for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Linn and Benton counties.

His campaign manager, Steven Richmond, said Al-Abdrabbuh is running to be the Democratic Party's nominee. He ran for state office in 2016 as a Progressive.

Al-Abdrabbuh, who also serves as President of Oregon School Board Members of Color Caucus and teaches at Oregon State University, is vying for the seat U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio is vacating at the end of this year after 36 years.

“With Peter DeFazio leaving, Oregon is losing one of its greatest elected officials,” Al-Abdrabbuh said in a statement Wednesday. “Over the last 35 years, he has laid the foundations for a better Oregon and I’m ready to build on them to improve our great state even more.”

Al-Abdrabbuh was a 2016 Progressive candidate for District 16 of the Oregon House of Representatives. He placed third, with 16% of the vote.

Al-Abdrabbuh said he will work to ensure that the people of Oregon’s 4th congressional district have universal health care, free education, a Green New Deal and an “economy that works for everyone, not just the wealthy.”

Christopher Stout, an associate professor and political science ecampus coordinator at OSU, said Al-Abdrabbuh may have a chance at winning given his elected experience and name recognition in Corvallis.

“He’s really focused on grassroots organizing and mobilization,” Stout said. “This is a real opportunity. You win the nomination, you have a good chance of winning that seat.”

Stout added that Al-Abdrabbuh's progressive policies could provide him an advantage in a mostly liberal district.

“He’s a known quantity in Corvallis, but that’s only about 60,000 people,” Stout said. “This district has over 800,000 people. He’s going to have to broaden his support to have any chance of winning.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Al-Abdrabbuh earned his Ph.D. and Master of Science degrees from OSU in industrial engineering, and currently teaches various engineering courses at the university. He founded Crispy Science, a startup focused on creating informal learning opportunities for children and youth.

He has already been endorsed by more than 20 local leaders, as well as local organizations and community members. These names can be found on his campaign website, www.samioregon.com.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0