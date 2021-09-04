Corvallis schools could be renamed after women of color

Members of the District Equity Leadership Team Advisory group and Students Advocating for Equity group also provided input on the new names. A district-wide survey was sent out to students in early Dec. to get their opinions as well.

The district gave extra consideration to names after those who advocated for social justice throughout their lives, especially women, as no Corvallis school is currently named after a woman.

When the task force met over Zoom to discuss the proposed names, the community took issue with the lack of openness to the public. School board meetings are traditionally open to everyone, but some members of the task force felt uncomfortable speaking up in front of what they worried would be a judgmental crowd.

Instead, meeting minutes were posted on the CSD website, and the public could be informed of what happened at the meeting by reading rather than watching or participating themselves. An online form for public comments was available on the district website and brought to the task force during the meetings.

Adams commented on the importance of taking the process slow at the June 10 board meeting.