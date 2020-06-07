Corvallis protesters express optimism

There was a sense of optimism among many mid-Willamette Valley residents on Sunday, a feeling that, after a week of demonstrations against racial injustice in Corvallis and across the nation, a change will come and is starting to unfold.

“It’s a beautiful thing to be a part of history,” said Michael Cass of Corvallis, as he marched with protesters through downtown to chants of “No justice, no peace” and “Black lives matter.”

More than 4,000 people filled Central Park for the demonstration, then marched to the Benton County Courthouse.

The protest came in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who begged for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

At the start of the demonstration, Oregon State University student Aaron Olmos told the crowd that the shift in the public consciousness during the last week had been huge. “We can’t let it stop here, so let’s keep it going,” said Olmos, an OSU wrestler who is the Black Student Union’s communications director and a peer facilitator with the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center on campus.

Olmos said that there will be tension and outrage until all black lives matter, and added that there were systematic problems in law enforcement. “We can pick out the bad apples all day, but when will we recognize that the orchard has been planted on a mass gave?” he said.

Dyshawn Hobson, a 2018 graduate of Corvallis High School, told the crowd that black people are infuriated that they have to say that black lives matter, and by people responding with “all lives matter.”