Highway 99W crash

One southbound lane and one northbound lane of Highway 99W were closed due to a crash investigation near the Marys River bridges on Monday afternoon.

 Anthony Rimel, Mid-Valley Media

Corvallis Police Department is still investigating a collision between a bicycle and a vehicle Monday afternoon on Highway 99W near the northbound bridge over the Marys River.

Lt. Dan Duncan, with CPD, said Wednesday that officers are still investigating the crash, including interviewing witnesses and processing information gathered at the scene of the crash.

Duncan said the bicyclist in the incident was hospitalized with a serious head injury. 

The crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. and restricted traffic in both directions as officers investigated the scene.

