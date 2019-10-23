Corvallis Police Department is still investigating a collision between a bicycle and a vehicle Monday afternoon on Highway 99W near the northbound bridge over the Marys River.
Lt. Dan Duncan, with CPD, said Wednesday that officers are still investigating the crash, including interviewing witnesses and processing information gathered at the scene of the crash.
Duncan said the bicyclist in the incident was hospitalized with a serious head injury.
The crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. and restricted traffic in both directions as officers investigated the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.