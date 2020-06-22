Corvallis officer struck by vehicle in hit-and-run, teen arrested

A Corvallis Police Department officer had her foot run over by a motorist who fled the scene early Sunday morning, said an agency spokesman.

The driver, Annika Rose Swenson, 18, of Cave Junction, was arrested on Sunday and charged on Monday in Benton County Circuit Court with failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, a felony, and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

Swenson pleaded not guilty and was given a conditional release from the Benton County Jail after her arraignment. Her next court hearing was scheduled for Aug. 6.

Court paperwork identifies the police officer as Brittany Hughes.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, said Lt. Joel Goodwin, CPD spokesman.

Officers had responded to the area of Northwest Harrison Boulevard and 27th Street for a disturbance, including loud music and a woman threatening her neighbors, and the person they contacted had a failure to appear warrant for an arrest from Coos County, according to CPD logs.

Melissa Cornett, 33, tried to kick the officers and resisted being placed in handcuffs, CPD logs state.

As Cornett was being taken into custody and walked to the patrol car, Officer Brock Bristow noticed a car was coming closer and wasn’t slowing down or moving over, Goodwin said. Bristow tried flashing his flashlight at the driver, but the vehicle didn’t slow down or alter its path, so he grabbed the female officer and Cornett and dragged them out of the way, Goodwin said.

The female officer was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to CPD logs. “She won’t be able to work for a while,” Goodwin said.