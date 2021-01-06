Corvallis Manor outbreak surges as state COVID numbers dip

On a day when a computer glitch kept the state’s COVID-19 cases numbers artificially low, the Oregon Health Authority announced a spike in case numbers at a Corvallis nursing home and new outbreaks at multiple locations in Linn and Benton counties.
OHA reported 764 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 27 in the mid-valley, but the agency said the tally was lower than expected because a server outage had temporarily shut down a reporting database.
Meanwhile, after a week in which no new cases were reported, the outbreak at Corvallis Manor had jumped from 82 cases to 116 cases with two fatalities as of Sunday, according to data released Wednesday by OHA. An earlier outbreak at the facility resulted in 21 cases among residents and staff and left three residents dead.
New outbreaks were reported at several congregate care facilities in the region: Brookdale Geary Street in Albany, with three cases and one death; Brookdale Grand Prairie in Albany, with 11 cases; and the Mennonite Home Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation facility in Albany, with three cases.
An outbreak continued at Brookdale Geary Street Memory Care in Albany, with 11 cases.
Outbreaks were declared resolved at two Albany congregate care facilities: Timberwood Court Memory Care Community, which recorded 14 cases and two deaths, and Brookdale Independent Living, which had 15 cases.
Chamberlin House in Albany, which had previously reported three cases, was not listed as either an active or a resolved outbreak in the latest OHA report.
Some 855 deaths, more than half the state’s total, have been associated with congregate care settings.
Fresh COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at three mid-valley businesses: Stahlbush Island Farms in Corvallis, with 15 cases; National Frozen Foods in Albany, with seven cases; and the Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center in Corvallis, with five cases. Previous outbreaks at Stahlbush Island Farms and National Frozen Foods had been declared resolved.
Workplace outbreaks continued at the Target Distribution Center in Albany, with 47 cases; Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon, 26; ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (Wah Chang) in Millersburg, 21; Smith Seed Services in Albany, 19; Entek International in Lebanon, 16; Costco in Albany, 13; Selmet in Albany, 12; the Albany WinCo store, 12; Clayton Homes in Albany, 11; Pacific Cast Technologies in Albany, 11; and Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Oregon Freeze Dry in Albany and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, with nine cases apiece.
A new outbreak was reported this week at Corvallis Community Childcare-Lancaster, which has logged 11 cases, the OHA report said.
The only active school outbreak in the mid-valley is at Green Acres School in Lebanon, where three cases have been reported.
An outbreak at Santiam Junior/Senior High School was declared resolved.
The latest statewide case numbers brought Oregon’s total to 120,223 since the start of the pandemic, while the state’s death toll rose by eight to 1,558.
Benton County added eight new cases for a total of 1,427 with 11 deaths. Linn County recorded 19 more cases, raising its total to 2,800 with 35 deaths.
Other counties reporting new cases were Baker (11), Clackamas (79), Clatsop (15), Columbia (8), Coos (13), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (10), Douglas (10), Gilliam (2), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (44), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (31), Lake (5), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Malheur (17), Marion (134), Morrow (2), Multnomah (114), Polk (14), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (50), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (7), Washington (27) and Yamhill (44).
The most recent fatalities ranged in age from 53 to 95. Two of the dead were from Washington County, two from Josephine and one each from Multnomah, Jackson, Douglas and Crook.
