Corvallis Manor outbreak over, OHA reports

A large COVID-19 outbreak at a Corvallis nursing home has been declared resolved by the Oregon Health Authority.

According to a weekly update released Thursday by OHA, the outbreak at Corvallis Manor was reported on Nov. 30 and sickened 121 residents, staff members, members of their households or other close contacts. Six people died before the coronavirus flareup ran its course.

Another four people died and 21 became infected in an earlier outbreak at Corvallis Manor. To limit the spread of the virus, the facility set up a separate wing with dedicated staffing to care for residents diagnosed with COVID-19.

Two other outbreaks connected with mid-valley congregate care facilities are still considered active. An outbreak at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany grew to 12 cases, up four from the previous week, while another case cluster associated with Timberhill Place Retirement and Assisted Living in Corvallis held steady at four.

Since the start of the pandemic, 13,060 cases and 1,180 deaths, including one staff person, have been associated with congregate care facilities in Oregon. OHA does not identify deaths connected with specific congregate care facilities, citing privacy concerns.