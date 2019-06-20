A Corvallis man was killed in a vehicle crash on Highway 99W near Junction City on Wednesday night.
Jeffrey Taylor was 68.
A passenger in his vehicle, Madeline Taylor, 66, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. near Lingo Lane, and the Oregon State Police is continuing to investigate the incident.
According to a news release from the Oregon State Police, preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Corolla operated by Carol Sedano, 65, of Waldport, was southbound.
For unknown reasons, it left its lane and crashed nearly head-on with a northbound Buick, operated by Taylor. The Buick subsequently crashed into a telephone pole after the initial crash, the news release states.
Sedano was transported by helicopter ambulance to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Highway 99W was closed for about three hours during the investigation.
The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Junction City Police Department, the Junction City Fire Department and the Lane Fire Authority.
